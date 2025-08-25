Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 1760196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

