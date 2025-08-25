iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.62 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 613241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.26.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.