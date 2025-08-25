Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is NCM Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

