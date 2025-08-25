Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after buying an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,506 shares of company stock worth $80,507,655. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $180.6060 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

