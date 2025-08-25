South Plains Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $515.8540 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

