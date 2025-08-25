Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 9,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,803 shares of company stock valued at $235,276,424 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Shares of META opened at $754.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $730.31 and a 200 day moving average of $656.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

