Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Head to Head Comparison

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Technology and Joint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joint $53.45 million 3.07 -$5.80 million ($0.33) -32.37

Analyst Recommendations

Leap Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joint.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leap Technology and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00

Joint has a consensus price target of $16.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Joint -7.02% 0.60% 0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joint beats Leap Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

