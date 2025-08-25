PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Thousand

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $702.85 thousand and $1.15 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00099891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00009052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 419,999,990 coins and its circulating supply is 415,995,446 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

