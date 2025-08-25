Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Head to Head Analysis

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 10.57% 9.89% 9.05% Donnelley Financial Solutions 10.87% 20.03% 10.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Donnelley Financial Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $82.40 million 8.08 $7.00 million $0.60 79.43 Donnelley Financial Solutions $755.00 million 2.03 $92.40 million $2.83 19.74

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Donnelley Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Red Violet presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $71.3333, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Red Violet.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Red Violet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

