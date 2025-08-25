Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

NYSE PM opened at $171.67 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $166.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

