Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $95.2040 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

