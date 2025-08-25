Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.88 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,948 shares of company stock valued at $126,552,277. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.