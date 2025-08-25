Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.9920 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.