The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 652.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

BA opened at $229.7750 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

