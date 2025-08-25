LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.1270 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.1070. The stock had a trading volume of 878,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,404 shares of company stock worth $690,639. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 976.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

