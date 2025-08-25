Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 19,101 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $180,122.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,025,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,539.18. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,924 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,227.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,080 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,894 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.78.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,952 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,464.96.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 43,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 426,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

