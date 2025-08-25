Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Wayfair (NYSE: W) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $55.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Zelman & Associates from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2025 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

8/4/2025 – Wayfair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2025 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

8/4/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Zelman & Associates from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2025 – Wayfair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

7/1/2025 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,385,789 shares of company stock worth $87,587,895. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.