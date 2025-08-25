Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.03 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $176.66 million and $20.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.76 or 0.00502617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00099938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00243107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00019497 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 61,256,835,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Siacoin is sia.tech/blog.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

