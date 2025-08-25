Steem Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.87 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Steem has a market cap of $71.87 million and $78.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00006011 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.76 or 0.00502617 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00008513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00099938 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00243107 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00019497 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 524,661,779 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
