Full Sail Capital LLC Has $15.92 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

