Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $206.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

