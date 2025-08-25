Wolfstich Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wolfstich Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.0% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7%

VTI stock opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.51. The firm has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $318.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.