Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $98.9880 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

