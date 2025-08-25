Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northrop Grumman stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4%

NOC traded down $2.4850 on Monday, reaching $589.9550. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,656. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.47 and its 200 day moving average is $504.95.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

