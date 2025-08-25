Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT traded up $0.5390 on Monday, reaching $507.7690. 4,669,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,208,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. TT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 101.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.