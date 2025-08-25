Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Broadband stock on July 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO. SP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) on 6/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AON (NYSE:AON) on 5/27/2025.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.6750 on Monday, hitting $62.9450. 100,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,522,000 after purchasing an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 140,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after purchasing an additional 648,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

