MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $22.85 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.