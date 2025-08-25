Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $515.8540 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.12 and a 200 day moving average of $505.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

