Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.4%

MPC stock opened at $170.5290 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.