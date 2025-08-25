Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $139.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

