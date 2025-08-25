PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Acquired Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

PYPL opened at $69.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $529,264,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

