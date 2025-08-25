Comerica Bank Sells 13,541 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $211.7060 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

