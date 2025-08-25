Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 196,580 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Nishkama Capital LLC reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196,580 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.4% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 38.3% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 904,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $242,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.0150 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

