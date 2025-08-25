Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.1220 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

