Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $710.7290 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $754.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $789.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

