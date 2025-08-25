Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Linde were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $481.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.18. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

