Bank of Hawaii Sells 86 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $307.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.79 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.