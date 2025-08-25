Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.55. Raymond James Financial now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 680,184 shares traded.
DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on DYN
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
