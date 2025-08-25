Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.34 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Lisk has a market cap of $78.34 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,149,493 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

