Venom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $266.87 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $266.87 million and $1.94 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,460.26 or 1.00263781 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111,625.16 or 0.99519243 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00374931 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,308,233,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,308,145,833.94 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.14693585 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,663,027.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.