ICON Price Up 1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $139.24 million and $6.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,088,042,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,079,695 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

