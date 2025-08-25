GMX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.16 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, GMX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $157.16 million and $19.61 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for about $15.30 or 0.00013642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,271,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,270,989 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

