NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.5940 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.5840. 41,662,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,650,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

