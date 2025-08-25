JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

NYSE JPM opened at $295.9920 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average of $264.33. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

