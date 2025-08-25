WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,151 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

