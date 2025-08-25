CSM Advisors LLC Has $125.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $125,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

VTV opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

