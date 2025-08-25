Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 7,357 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 216,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 193,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,250,303. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.6510 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

