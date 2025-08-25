Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,403.92. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,627.12. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,606 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $19,755,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

