The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.6640 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.