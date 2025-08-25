Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,204.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,111.65. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.